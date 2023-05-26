MakerDAO Proposal Seeks to Hike DAI Savings Rate to 3.33%

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Binance Tax
new
Free tax tool to calculate your crypto taxes
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
OTC Trading
Spot, Options, Algo Orders and more
Accept Crypto Payment
Allow your customers to pay with crypto
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
OTC Block Trading
RFQ and trade large spot orders
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH Staking
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Payments
Binance Card
Get up to 8% cashback when you spend at 90M merchants worldwide
Binance Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto with 0 fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Capital Connect
Connecting investors and investment managers
Feed
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

MakerDAO Proposal Seeks to Hike DAI Savings Rate to 3.33%

Cointelegraph - Brian Quarmby
2023-05-27 10:10
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
The community of Ethereum-based decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol MakerDAO will soon vote on a proposal seeking to increase the Dai stablecoin (DAI) savings rate (DSR) to 3.33%. If it all goes through, the move is tipped to have broader implications for rates across DeFi.
In a May 26 tweet, the Maker team revealed that an “upcoming Executive Vote will deploy a new DSR raise, from 1% to 3.33%, if approved.”
“The Dai Savings Rate (DSR) is a fundamental component within the Maker Protocol system, offering users the opportunity to deposit DAI and receive a consistent interest rate. This interest is accrued in real-time, accumulating from the system's revenues,” Maker stated.
The proposal was put forward by DeFi-focused risk management firm Block Analitica, and submitted by a member of MakeDAO’s risk core unit team.
Brace yourself, DAI holders, for a DSR at 3.33%.
An upcoming Executive Vote will deploy a new DSR raise, from 1% to 3.33%, if approved.
This change was put forth by @BlockAnalitica and submitted via the latest Stability Scope Parameter Changes.
— Maker (@MakerDAO) May 26, 2023
The DSR refers to the interest rate that users accrue from locking their DAI into MakerDAO’s DSR smart contracts.
The DSR is funded from the stability fees that users pay for borrowing DAI against collateralized assets such as Ether (ETH) and Wrapped BTC (WBTC), and this latest proposal is also seeking to adjust a number of stability fees on certain collateral types as well.
As per a MakerDAO blog post from August 2018, the DSR is a key monetary lever that helps “balance supply and demand of DAI” by incentivizing or disincentivizing users to lock up DAI in DSR contracts.
“It is a global parameter that needs to be adjusted often to deal with short-term changes in market conditions of the Dai economy,” MakerDAO states.
is part of the stability scope- dsr is benchmarked vs tbills and avg revenue earned on psms
think the logic is market will grow more efficient eventually, better to be a first mover
— monetsupply.eth (@MonetSupply) May 26, 2023
Adding more context to the proposal, Block Analitica founder Primoz Kordez told the community to “prepare for [a] rate hike in DeFi.”
“New proposal at MakerDAO will increase DAI DSR to 3.33% which will set rates higher across the DeFi landscape. Keep in mind DAI in DSR is the benchmark for [the] safest DeFi stablecoin yield.”
“Stablecoin suppliers at Aave and Compound earn around 2%-2.5% and a decent amount of capital should flow to DAI DSR to push supply rates to a range of 3.5%+,” he added.
Now you see how systemically important MakerDAO is.
— Primoz Kordez (@PrimozKordez) May 26, 2023
Before this latest DSR proposal, the rate was increased to 1% in December 2022 after the community voted in favor of doing so. In February, MakerDAO claimed the move led to 35 million DAI being deposited into DSR contracts in the space of a month.
Raising the DSR to 1% led to more than 35 million DAI being deposited in a month.
The DSR is a Maker Protocol module that can be plugged into any other DeFi tool, extending the baseline yield of DeFi to a broader group of users.
How can a DeFi protocol connect to the DSR?
— Maker (@MakerDAO) February 2, 2023
View full text