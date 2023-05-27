Shibarium Beta Sets Another Significant Milestone

Shibarium beta processes more than 300,000 transactions per day.

Shibarium beta has emerged as one of the most prominent contenders.

Shiba Inu (SHIB)’s layer-2 blockchain, Shibarium beta, has shown significant performance in the crypto market. Shibarium beta processes more than 300,000 transactions per day. With this massive record, Shibarium beta has emerged as one of the most prominent contenders in the crypto space.

Shibarium beta transactions (Source: Puppyscan)

On March 11, Shiba Inu, the popular memecoin, launched the Shibarium beta, which is referred to as puppynet. The launch has captured the attention of investors in the crypto markets. Shibarium is designed to allow developers to create faster, more cost-effective, and highly scalable applications.

Recently, Shibarium beta’s number of wallet addresses surpassed the milestone of 15 million. Following that, Shibarium comes with another significant performance.

According to the report, the Shibarium beta has continued to process more than 300,000 transactions per day, with an average block time of 5 seconds, since May 12. Investors are expecting that this remarkable performance will reflect on the SHIB’s trading price. The total number of transactions made in Shibarium beta is 12,547,565.

At the time of writing, the trading price of Shiba Inu is around $0.000008587, with an increase of 1.06% in the last 24 hours. The trading volume of SHIB has witnessed a decline of 15.94%, according to CoinMarketCap.

