Gulf Binance Receives Nod From Thai Ministry of Finance for Digital Asset Operation

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Binance Tax
new
Free tax tool to calculate your crypto taxes
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
OTC Trading
Spot, Options, Algo Orders and more
Accept Crypto Payment
Allow your customers to pay with crypto
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
OTC Block Trading
RFQ and trade large spot orders
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH Staking
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Payments
Binance Card
Get up to 8% cashback when you spend at 90M merchants worldwide
Binance Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto with 0 fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Capital Connect
Connecting investors and investment managers
Feed
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Gulf Binance Receives Nod From Thai Ministry of Finance for Digital Asset Operation

Cryptopolitan - Damilola Lawrence
2023-05-27 04:21
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.

Gulf Binance, the alliance between the global cryptocurrency exchange Binance and Gulf Energy’s innovation arm, Gulf Innova, recently secured a coveted digital asset operator license from Thailand’s Ministry of Finance. This major development sets the stage for the company to introduce a regulated crypto exchange and broker in Thailand, with a launch anticipated by the end of this year.

According to Binance’s Head of Asia, Europe, and MENA, Richard Teng, the partnership merges Binance’s unrivaled blockchain expertise with Gulf’s entrenched local presence and network. “Gulf Binance aims to showcase the full potential of blockchain technology to meet the needs of Thai users,” Teng explained. Gulf Energy, known for its significant investment in Binance’s US arm, is one of Thailand’s largest private power producers.

Thailand warms up to cryptocurrency as emerging Asian crypto hub

Thailand’s regulatory landscape, which has slowly been warming up to the crypto industry, further cements its growing reputation as a rising Asian crypto hub. This year, regulators introduced a series of rules for crypto custody services, followed by a $1 billion tax break for companies issuing digital tokens for investment purposes. However, Thailand’s cautionary stance is evident in a 2022 ban on crypto lending, staking services, and restrictions on digital asset-related advertising, demonstrating its careful approach to overseeing this burgeoning market.

Gulf Binance’s license, regulated by Thailand’s Securities and Exchange Commission, marks a critical milestone for the country’s crypto journey. Also, it testifies to the nation’s commitment to blockchain technology and the crypto space, potentially laying the foundation for a thriving digital asset exchange.

The Thai billionaire Sarath Ratanavadi’s Gulf Energy, which collaborated with Binance for over a year to assess the possibility of launching a local digital asset exchange, further reinforces this commitment. The collaboration, initiated in January 2023, seems to be reaching fruition with the latest licensing announcement.

As Thailand treads a careful path between embracing crypto and ensuring investor protection, this new license for Gulf Binance highlights a significant step forward in its journey toward becoming a dominant player in Asia’s cryptocurrency landscape.

View full text