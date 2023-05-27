Red Bull Launched Its First NFT Collection “Red Bull Doodle Art”

Key Points:

Red Bull, the world’s largest energy drink company, has released the first NFT digital collection series, “Red Bull Doodle Art.”

Burnt Toast, the originator of the NFT project Doodles, guided the creation of this series. The items are all from the 2023 Red Bull Doodles Art finalists’ individual artworks.

Red Bull Doodle Art, a platform founded in the Netherlands, acts as a catalyst for empowering a new generation of artists globally. It allows students and creatives to use just a pen and paper to release their imaginations and express themselves via innovative doodles.

Vayner3 has joined up with Red Bull and famous digital artist Burnt Toast for the Red Bull Doodle Art Program 2023 in a unique partnership. Avery Akkineni, President of Vayner3, stated:

“When Red Bull approached us about integrating a Web3 layer into their iconic Doodle Art program, we were beyond thrilled. Their exceptional team has conceived a meaningful way to honor their student creators by featuring the artwork of 61 world finalists on chain, encompassing icons crafted by Burnt Toast, under the direct mentorship of the legendary Doodler himself.”

The collection includes 61 one-of-a-kind NFTs made by the Red Bull Doodle Art 2023 national champions. The artworks of the outstanding creatives were chosen from over 120,000 submissions globally, with each producing a fresh doodle that includes a trademark emblem made by the acclaimed artist Burnt Toast.

Artists were allowed to choose one of five designs by Burnt Toast to include in their work, as well as get crucial comments and mentoring straight from him. Each student worked hard to create their painting, which will be presented publicly at the Red Bull Doodle Art World Final in Amsterdam. The winning image will be modified by Burnt Toast himself to reflect his characteristic pastel hue and will live on in perpetuity as the winner of the competition.

The collection’s sale begins on May 26 at 0:00 and finishes on May 28 at 18:00.

Harold

Coincu News