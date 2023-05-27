VISA Explores the Potential of Smart Contracts for Payments With Ethereum

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Binance Tax
new
Free tax tool to calculate your crypto taxes
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
OTC Trading
Spot, Options, Algo Orders and more
Accept Crypto Payment
Allow your customers to pay with crypto
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
OTC Block Trading
RFQ and trade large spot orders
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH Staking
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Payments
Binance Card
Get up to 8% cashback when you spend at 90M merchants worldwide
Binance Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto with 0 fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Capital Connect
Connecting investors and investment managers
Feed
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

VISA Explores the Potential of Smart Contracts for Payments With Ethereum

ZyCrypto - Newton Gitonga
2023-05-27 02:24
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Global financial services behemoth VISA recently shared a range of significant milestones in its ongoing pursuit of digital asset payments and seamless crypto onboarding.
In a blog titled “Rethinking Digital Transactions with Account Abstraction” earlier this week, the firm disclosed it is now exploring how gas fees can be redesigned using Account Abstraction on the Ethereum blockchain, enabling secure and automatic payments for self-custodial wallets. It then added that it is deeply engaged in studying Ethereum’s proposal ERC-4337 for digital payments.
Rolled out on the Ethereum mainnet in early March, ERC-4337 is a key component of VISA’s exploration, as it adds the ability for smart contracts to transact on behalf of the user.
The firm also noted that it has successfully deployed two sets of Paymaster contracts on the Ethereum Goerli testnet, a move aimed at showcasing the potential for redesigning gas fees on the blockchain to improve user convenience. Mustafa Bedawala of Visa’s crypto department observed that the firm’s first paymaster contract is focused on investigating whether users can pay transaction fees with alternative tokens, like dollar stablecoins or, potentially, CBDCs apart from ETH.
“To transact on the Ethereum blockchain today, a user needs to acquire ETH to pay for gas fees; similarly, to transact on Polygon blockchain, a user needs to acquire the native token MATIC. Is there a solution that eliminates the need to accumulate a different range of native blockchain tokens solely for the purpose of paying for gas?” wrote Visa.
The other paymaster contract is aimed at completely covering gas fees for user transactions, addressing a major pain point in the crypto space.
“Account Abstraction offers a solution by allowing users to bypass these costs if a third party, such as a fintech wallet provider, is willing to cover them. In this case, the wallet provider or dApps can act as Paymasters, covering gas fees for users and significantly reducing friction. The ERC-4337 Paymaster concept can be a potential way to incentivize user adoption by making it free for users to transact through their wallet platform,” the firm added.
Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has previously expressed his longstanding interest in gas fees Account Abstraction, calling it a dream of the Ethereum developer community. Buterin recommends the use of social recovery wallets and multi-signature wallets for crypto investors to achieve self-custody of their assets.
Thus, with the imminent implementation of ERC-4337 and the emergence of smart contract wallets, wallet security, as well as payments, are expected to improve significantly for VISA users opening doors to wider adoption of cryptocurrencies.
View full text