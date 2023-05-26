Binance to Update Tick Size for Multiple USDⓈ-M Perpetual Futures Contracts on June 5, 2023

Binance has announced it will modify the tick size for several USDⓈ-M perpetual futures contracts on June 5, 2023, at 06:30 UTC. This update aims to increase market liquidity and enhance the trading experience for users on the platform.

The upcoming adjustment will not affect the USDⓈ-M futures trading operations and existing orders. After the tick size update, orders placed before the change will continue to be matched with the original tick size.