Binance to Update Tick Size for Multiple USDⓈ-M Perpetual Futures Contracts on June 5, 2023
Binance News Team
2023-05-26 14:37
Binance has announced it will modify the tick size for several USDⓈ-M perpetual futures contracts on June 5, 2023, at 06:30 UTC. This update aims to increase market liquidity and enhance the trading experience for users on the platform.
The upcoming adjustment will not affect the USDⓈ-M futures trading operations and existing orders. After the tick size update, orders placed before the change will continue to be matched with the original tick size.
API users are advised that the tick size via the API will also change. They can use GET /fapi/v1/exchangeInfo to find the most recent tick size of USDⓈ-M perpetual futures contracts. The complete API Changelog is accessible for additional information and updates.
