Dubai Financial Regulator Highlights Global Crypto Regulatory Gaps and Risks

The Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) has issued a warning that global financial watchdogs need to improve collaboration to prevent malicious parties from exploiting the gaps in cryptocurrency regulations. This statement comes from Elisabeth Wallace, an associate director at the DFSA.

Dubai, along with Hong Kong, has been working to attract digital asset firms to its business hub. In an effort to ensure regulatory stability, the DFSA implemented cryptocurrency token rules in November and plans to update them later this year.