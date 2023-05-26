copy link
Dubai Financial Regulator Highlights Global Crypto Regulatory Gaps and Risks
Binance News Team
2023-05-26 14:35
The Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) has issued a warning that global financial watchdogs need to improve collaboration to prevent malicious parties from exploiting the gaps in cryptocurrency regulations. This statement comes from Elisabeth Wallace, an associate director at the DFSA.
Dubai, along with Hong Kong, has been working to attract digital asset firms to its business hub. In an effort to ensure regulatory stability, the DFSA implemented cryptocurrency token rules in November and plans to update them later this year.
The continued expansion and evolution of the global cryptocurrency market necessitate stronger cross-border cooperation to establish comprehensive regulations. This would minimize the risks associated with "bad actors" exploiting regulatory gaps and protect the interests of investors and institutions engaging in digital asset trading.
