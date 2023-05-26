Stablecoins Are the 'Glue' Between the Real Economy and Blockchain: Binance Japan General Manager

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Binance Tax
new
Free tax tool to calculate your crypto taxes
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
OTC Trading
Spot, Options, Algo Orders and more
Accept Crypto Payment
Allow your customers to pay with crypto
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
OTC Block Trading
RFQ and trade large spot orders
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH Staking
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Payments
Binance Card
Get up to 8% cashback when you spend at 90M merchants worldwide
Binance Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto with 0 fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Capital Connect
Connecting investors and investment managers
Feed
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Stablecoins Are the 'Glue' Between the Real Economy and Blockchain: Binance Japan General Manager

CoinDesk by Jamie Crawley
2023-05-26 12:53
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
The general manager of Binance Japan described stablecoins as the "glue" between the real economy and the blockchain in an interview with CoinDesk Japan.
Takeshi Chino, speaking ahead of Binance's re-entry into Japan via its acquisition of regulated crypto exchange Sakura Exchange BitCoin, described how volatility of crypto prices may lead to profit opportunities but will not help stimulate broader demand for cryptoassets.
"We believe that stablecoins will serve as the glue between the real economy, the blockchain economy, and the Binance ecosystem," Chino said. "When you do something stably, price fluctuations become noise."
Stablecoins are pegged to the value of traditional assets, usually fiat currencies such as the U.S. dollar, and therefore are designed to be free of the price swings that often afflict cryptocurrencies like bitcoin (BTC).
Rival crypto exchanges Coinbase (COIN) and Kraken have both withdrawn from the Japanese market in the last six months, citing "market conditions" as the reason.
Chino said crypto winter may be hampering the traditional model of a crypto exchange business, given how lower valuations and trading volume will diminish revenue from fees. He said that Binance's vision for "economic freedom" through crypto and blockchain technology supersedes the exchange business model and the present market conditions.
"The ecosystem has many facets," he said. "For example, we will provide various services from a different angle to finance, and we will also provide various IP (intellectual property) contents in the form of Web3."
Binance's move back into Japan next month will come two years after the exchange received warning from the country's Financial Services Agency (FSA) that it was operating there without permission.
Chino described how one of the keys to gain regulatory acceptance in Japan is ensuring understanding of how its products work in order to gain trust, something he admits may be a challenge.
"We are confident about our product and technology, but we are still a long way off in terms of whether the company Binance and its activities are properly understood," he said.
View full text