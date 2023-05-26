copy link
Binance Futures to Cease Support for SOL in Multi-Assets Mode
Binance News Team
2023-05-26 11:11
Binance Futures has announced that starting at 10:00 UTC on June 5, 2023, it will discontinue support for SOL as a margin asset in its Multi-Assets Mode. This follows a previous update on March 20, 2023, which set the transfer-in limit for SOL to zero in the Multi-Assets Mode.
To ensure stable margin levels and avoid potential liquidations, users holding SOL as collateral in their USDⓈ-M Futures accounts are advised to add more margin to their accounts before the specified deadline.
Additionally, users should consider transferring their SOL assets out of the affected accounts to minimize any disruptions or unintended consequences stemming from these changes.
