Binance Futures to Cease Support for SOL in Multi-Assets Mode

Binance Futures has announced that starting at 10:00 UTC on June 5, 2023, it will discontinue support for SOL as a margin asset in its Multi-Assets Mode. This follows a previous update on March 20, 2023, which set the transfer-in limit for SOL to zero in the Multi-Assets Mode.

To ensure stable margin levels and avoid potential liquidations, users holding SOL as collateral in their USDⓈ-M Futures accounts are advised to add more margin to their accounts before the specified deadline.