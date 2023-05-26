Gulf Binance to Launch New Digital Asset Exchange in Thailand after Obtaining Licenses

Gulf Binance Co., Ltd., a joint venture between Gulf Innova Co., Ltd. and Binance, has secured digital asset operator licenses from the Ministry of Finance in Thailand. As a result, Gulf Binance can proceed with plans to launch a digital asset exchange and digital asset broker that complies with the country's regulatory guidelines.

The licenses will enable Gulf Binance to launch its new digital asset exchange in Thailand by the fourth quarter of 2023. The partnership brings together Binance's extensive digital asset experience and Gulf's deep understanding of the Thai market to provide users with the best value possible.