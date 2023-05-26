copy link
Gulf Binance to Launch New Digital Asset Exchange in Thailand after Obtaining Licenses
Binance News Team
2023-05-26 12:08
Gulf Binance Co., Ltd., a joint venture between Gulf Innova Co., Ltd. and Binance, has secured digital asset operator licenses from the Ministry of Finance in Thailand. As a result, Gulf Binance can proceed with plans to launch a digital asset exchange and digital asset broker that complies with the country's regulatory guidelines.
The licenses will enable Gulf Binance to launch its new digital asset exchange in Thailand by the fourth quarter of 2023. The partnership brings together Binance's extensive digital asset experience and Gulf's deep understanding of the Thai market to provide users with the best value possible.
As digital asset operators in Thailand are regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission, Gulf Binance can ensure that its operations comply with local regulatory standards. By offering a range of digital asset services through a fully authorized platform, Gulf Binance will contribute to the development of Thailand's digital asset market and reinforce its position as a leader in the field.
