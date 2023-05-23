Binance Introduces CITY/TRY and FLOKI/TRY Trading Pairs to Platform

Binance has announced plans to add the CITY/TRY and FLOKI/TRY trading pairs to its platform. The trading pairs will become available from 08:00 UTC on May 24, 2023.

One note for the new listings is that the "Market Order - Total" and "Slider for Amount Customization" features will not be accessible for the FLOKI/TRY trading pair. Users can still manually input the "Market Order - Amount" to place market orders for the FLOKI/TRY pair.