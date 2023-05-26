Nike’s .SWOOSH Platform Sales Hit Milestone Figure

Nike’s .SWOOSH Web3 platform has made a splash in the world of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) with its first-ever NFT sneaker collection, generating over $1 million in sales. Despite facing persistent delays and technical issues that hindered the user experience, the collection garnered significant attention from buyers.

The Nike platform hit $1 million despite delays and issues

The sale of the highly-anticipated Nike virtual creations was initially slated to begin on May 8, but due to unforeseen circumstances, it was pushed back to May 15. The “First Access” round of sales was exclusively available to select users who received airdropped “posters” that granted them early entry. Nike distributed a total of 106,453 posters to its earliest .SWOOSH community members.

Following the First Access sale, the “General Access” sale commenced on May 24, two weeks later than originally planned. This phase aimed to sell any remaining NFTs from the inventory of 106,453. As of Thursday afternoon, Polygonscan reported that over 66,000 NFTs had been sold, priced at $19.82 each as a nod to the year the Air Force 1 sneaker was introduced. Thus far, Nike has accumulated approximately $1.3 million in sales, with the sale continuing until June 1.

Despite the promising sales figures, the launch faced multiple delays and technical challenges, leading to frustration among eager buyers. Nike acknowledged that technical and traffic issues were responsible for the delays, causing an arduous purchasing process for users. Nike provided updates indicating that sales were slower than anticipated. Unlike physical sneaker releases, where popular models often sell out within minutes, over a third of the OF1 NFTs were still available for purchase.

The sales represent a growing demand for NFTs in the market

The First Access sale on May 15 experienced repeated delays and website crashes, resulting in a turbulent minting experience that lasted for several hours. This unforeseen experience disappointed users who expected a smoother process from Nike, known for its expertise in releasing limited-edition collectibles.

The First Access sale was subsequently extended due to ongoing tech issues, leading to a delay in the General Access sale. However, even after the extension, a significant number of OF1 boxes remained unsold. Technical glitches and traffic issues plagued the General Access sale, with some users reporting being charged for NFTs they did not receive. .SWOOSH explained that an unforeseen error had disrupted the minting process, causing delays and blocking additional purchases.

Despite these challenges, Nike’s .SWOOSH Web3 platform celebrated over 55,000 OF1 boxes sold to more than 30,000 unique buyers on May 25. Nike staff commended .SWOOSH for effectively managing the high traffic volume. The success of Nike’s NFT sneaker collection demonstrates the growing interest in digital collectibles and the potential of NFTs in the world of fashion and sportswear. While technical hurdles marred the launch, the enthusiasm of buyers and the significant sales figures indicate the enduring appeal of Nike’s brand and the allure of limited-edition virtual items.