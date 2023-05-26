Brazil’s Central Bank Picks 14 Firms to Work on Its CBDC

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Binance Tax
new
Free tax tool to calculate your crypto taxes
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
OTC Trading
Spot, Options, Algo Orders and more
Accept Crypto Payment
Allow your customers to pay with crypto
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
OTC Block Trading
RFQ and trade large spot orders
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH Staking
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Payments
Binance Card
Get up to 8% cashback when you spend at 90M merchants worldwide
Binance Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto with 0 fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Capital Connect
Connecting investors and investment managers
Feed
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Brazil’s Central Bank Picks 14 Firms to Work on Its CBDC

Cryptopolitan - Owotunse Adebayo
2023-05-26 13:00
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
In an exciting development for the financial sector, the Banco Central do Brasil, Brazil’s central bank, has revealed the list of participants for its upcoming Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) pilot project. This project aims to explore the possibilities of a digital real, the country’s fiat currency, and its potential impact on the financial landscape. With participation from both national and global companies, the initiative is set to commence in mid-June 2023.

Brazil identifies ideal 14 participants

Out of the 36 bids submitted by single entities and consortia, the final selection process identified 14 participants, including some representing groups of companies. Among the notable participants are Microsoft, the renowned tech giant from the United States, Banco Inter, a prominent Brazilian bank, and 7COMm, a digital technology company. Other participants include Visa, Santander, Itaú Unibanco, BTG Pactual, and Banco Bradesco, among several Brazilian banking institutions.
The initial phase of the CBDC pilot will focus on testing the privacy and programmability features of the digital real platform. The central bank plans to employ a single use case, specifically a delivery versus payment protocol for federal public securities, to assess the functionalities of the platform thoroughly. This approach will help validate the viability and efficiency of the CBDC in real-world scenarios.
Officially announced in 2022, the Brazilian CBDC pilot aims to establish a digital real that is pegged to the national fiat currency, the real. The digital currency will have a fixed supply and will be minted gradually over time, ensuring stability and control over its issuance. Brazil, the largest country in Latin America with a population of approximately 214 million, continues to attract global crypto companies. The introduction of the CBDC pilot adds to the growing interest in the country’s financial landscape.

The country wants to explore the potential of the DLT

In recent months, notable partnerships have emerged, such as the collaboration between Binance and Mastercard, resulting in the launch of a prepaid crypto card in Brazil. Additionally, Coinbase has joined forces with local payment providers to facilitate crypto purchases and enable seamless conversions to and from the local currency. These developments underline Brazil’s significance in the evolving crypto and digital currency market.
Moreover, Banco Central do Brasil has granted Latam Gateway, the payment provider for Binance in Brazil, a license to operate as a payment institution and electronic money issuer. This demonstrates the central bank’s commitment to fostering innovation and enabling a robust and secure digital financial ecosystem within the country.
As the Brazilian CBDC pilot project prepares to kick off, the participation of diverse national and global companies showcases the widespread interest in exploring the potential of digital currencies and their impact on the future of finance. The insights gained from this pilot will pave the way for informed decision-making regarding the adoption and implementation of a digital real in Brazil, potentially revolutionizing the way financial transactions are conducted in the country.
View full text