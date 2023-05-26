Dubai Considers New Crypto Law Update As Concerns Grow

Key Points:

Dubai’s financial regulator says it plans to update crypto regulations that have been in effect in the city’s mall since last November.

The rules could be released later this year.

Many crypto companies tend to conduct a lot of activities under one umbrella, worrying the Dubai authorities.

According to Bloomberg, Elisabeth Wallace, deputy director of the Dubai Financial Services Authority, stated that the agency intends to update the crypto rules that have been in effect in the city’s commercial center since November of last year and that the rules could be released later this year.

Wallace said during a Friday virtual conference:

“A lot of crypto businesses tend to operate a significant number of activities within one umbrella and that really concerns us. They are across the whole world and as regulators we need to talk to each other a lot more in this area because there can be quite a few gaps and we have seen a lot of bad actors trying to plug some of those gaps,” she said.

Authorities throughout the world are debating how to regulate the crypto business. Hong Kong and Dubai are attempting to attract crypto-related investment.

Dubai is a significant financial hub in the Middle East, as well as the location of various crypto enterprises. The emirate has been aggressively investigating blockchain technology, with the Dubai government even launching its own blockchain-based payment system called emCash.

It has recently emerged as a worldwide leader in blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies, making it an ideal location to start a crypto firm. Because of its strategic position, attractive regulatory environment, and prospered economy, the city is a perfect place for any entrepreneur trying to profit from the expanding crypto and NFT sector.

The city has become a magnet for investors and entrepreneurs trying to profit from the prosperous cryptocurrency industry. Dubai has all of the elements needed to become the worldwide hub of the crypto and NFT industries, thanks to its forward-thinking administration, supportive regulatory environment, and strategic position.

However, not every region is promoting the crypto industry. Singapore intends to limit retail investor engagement. Meanwhile, after the bankruptcy of digital-asset exchange FTX and a severe market meltdown last year, US officials have begun cracking down on crypto businesses.

