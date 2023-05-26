copy link
create picture
more
Binance to Support Stacks (STX) Network Upgrade and Hard Fork
Binance News Team
2023-05-26 03:33
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Binance has announced its support for the Stacks (STX) network upgrade and hard fork. Scheduled to occur at Bitcoin block height 791,551, or approximately 22:00 UTC on May 26, 2023, the exchange will temporarily suspend deposits and withdrawals of STX beginning at 21:00 UTC on the same day.
Trading activities for STX will not be impacted by the network upgrade and hard fork. Binance will handle all technical requirements for users holding STX in their accounts, ensuring a smooth transition during the upgrade process.
Notably, the Stacks (STX) network upgrade and hard fork will not result in the creation of new tokens. Once Binance determines the upgraded network to be stable, deposits and withdrawals for STX will resume without any further notification to users. This support for the STX network upgrade and hard fork demonstrates Binance's continued commitment to enhancing its platform's performance and offering advanced solutions to the crypto community.
View full text