Binance to Support Stacks (STX) Network Upgrade and Hard Fork

Binance has announced its support for the Stacks (STX) network upgrade and hard fork. Scheduled to occur at Bitcoin block height 791,551, or approximately 22:00 UTC on May 26, 2023, the exchange will temporarily suspend deposits and withdrawals of STX beginning at 21:00 UTC on the same day.

Trading activities for STX will not be impacted by the network upgrade and hard fork. Binance will handle all technical requirements for users holding STX in their accounts, ensuring a smooth transition during the upgrade process.