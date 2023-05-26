copy link
create picture
more
Binance Market Update (2023-05-26)
Binance
2023-05-26 09:30
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.11T, up by 0.80% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $26,169 and $26,632 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $26,432, up by 0.73%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include NMR, OG, and COCOS, up by 21%, 13%, and 12%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Ether Balance on Exchanges Nears All-Time Low
- Visa, Microsoft and Others Join Brazilian CBDC Pilot
- Circle Launches Euro Coin (EUROC) on Avalanche Blockchain
- Circle Launches Euro-based Stablecoin on Avalanche Blockchain
- “Citizens Have Every Right to Do Bitcoin”: Ron De Santis Announces Presidential Bid
Market movers:
- ETH: $1811.69 (+1.37%)
- BNB: $305.7 (+0.13%)
- XRP: $0.4642 (+3.41%)
- ADA: $0.3578 (-0.03%)
- DOGE: $0.07069 (+0.16%)
- MATIC: $0.8951 (+1.66%)
- SOL: $19.26 (-0.31%)
- TRX: $0.07677 (-0.43%)
- LTC: $86.8 (+2.67%)
- DOT: $5.232 (-0.57%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- NMR/BUSD (+21%)
- OG/BUSD (+13%)
- COCOS/BUSD (+12%)
View full text