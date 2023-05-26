DeFi Protocol SeaSwapSui Steals $32k From Investors

CeriK Alert has revealed that DeFi platform SeaSwap has rug-pulled its users, stealing about $32,000 worth of SUI tokens. SeaSwap has also abandoned its other social media channels.

SeaSwapSui, a decentralized finance protocol on the recently launched Sui network, has stolen investor funds and abandoned its social media platforms.

According to the blockchain security company, CertiK, the SeaSwap admins invoked emergency withdrawal of SUI from the project’s token sale contract, stealing 32,787 SUI worth roughly $32,000 during the attack.

Source: CertiK on Twitter

Launched on May 3 by MystenLabs, Sui is a layer-1 blockchain network powered by the designated proof-of-stake (dPoS) consensus mechanism. The Sui project concluded its initial coin offering (ICO) earlier this month.

You might also like: WSB Coin drops 85% following suspected rug pull

This year alone, rogue web3 project creators have stolen millions of dollars worth of users’ hard-earned money via rug pull attacks.

In March, Harvest Keeper, an artificial intelligence-based DeFi platform rug pulled its users, carting away with nearly $1 million in crypto.

Other web3 projects, including SyncDex.Finance, AnubisDAO, Atom Protocol, MerlinDEX, and a host of others have conducted rull pull attacks of late.

Read more: State of US’ crypto regulations, more hacks and rug pulls as PEPE lads the meme coin charge