Ethereum Back At $1.8K As Markets Slightly Recover

Today’s market session has kicked off characterized by bullish signals as the global market cap recorded a raise of 0.69% within a day of trading to take it to $1.11T as of press time. Bitcoin (BTC) the crypto king also seems to be on for a recovery run as the asset now sits on a 24-hour rise in price valuation of 0.44%.

Trading at $26.3K, BTC’s market cap stood at $511,148,836,967 as Bitcoin bulls set eyes on reclaiming the $27K mark. Bitcoin’s volatility levels are also rather stable as the Bollinger bands now move closer to each other. The Relative strength indicator is however moving slightly below the average line signaling a likely bearish trend on the network, as bulls try to push for a cross-over above the average line.

The MACD indicator is also now moving close to its average line as bulls come closer to pulling off a shift to the positive region displaying the struggle between bulls and bears in controlling the Bitcoin network.

BTC 1-day chart | Source: TradingView

Altcoin analysis

Ethereum (ETH) has kicked off today’s session with a bullish trend as the asset now sits on a gain of more than 1% as the asset reclaimed the $1.8K mark. Trading at $1,805, ETH was sitting on a 24-hour gain of 1.3% as the altcoin’s market cap stood at $217,135,683,840 as of press time.

Ripple (XRP) is also having a relatively good day as the altcoin sits on a 2.2% gain within a day of trading to take its price to $0.4638. Ripple’s trading volume currently stands at $821,079,650 as the market cap stood at $24,033,580,966 as of press time.

XRP 1-day chart | Source: CMC

Polygon (MATIC) is also on for a fruitful session as the asset now boasts a gain of 2.2% within a day of trading to take the asset’s price to $0.8933 as of press time. MATIC is also sitting on a weekly gain of 2.3%, as bulls now look to control the asset’s network. Litecoin (LTC) is also on a recovery run as the asset recorded a 2.2% gain within a day of trading, as bulls push for a recovery from its 7% weekly drop.

On today’s trending list, Refundcoin (RFD) stands out as the top gainer, recording a rise of 19% within a day of trading as the weekly gain stood at 289%. RFD’s monthly stats also reveal a remarkable run as the asset boasts a 289% monthly gain as well as per CoinMarketCap’s stats. RFD is currently ranking 9th on the trending list.