Dip Buying Sentiment Slides As Bitcoin Drops to Long-Term Support

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Binance Tax
new
Free tax tool to calculate your crypto taxes
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
OTC Trading
Spot, Options, Algo Orders and more
Accept Crypto Payment
Allow your customers to pay with crypto
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
OTC Block Trading
RFQ and trade large spot orders
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH Staking
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Payments
Binance Card
Get up to 8% cashback when you spend at 90M merchants worldwide
Binance Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto with 0 fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Capital Connect
Connecting investors and investment managers
Feed
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Dip Buying Sentiment Slides As Bitcoin Drops to Long-Term Support

CryptoPotato by Martin Young
2023-05-26 07:05
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
On May 26, on-chain analytics provider Santiment observed that Bitcoin traders often buy short-term, small crypto price dips but have been scared to buy the longer-term bigger ones.
It added that mentions of buying the dip are dormant at the moment, suggesting very weak market sentiment.
“Historically, this kind of #FUD has been good to capitalize on,” it said.
Furthermore, Bitcoin prices have retreated almost 15% since its rally to just under $31,000 in mid-April. The lack of volume at the moment also suggests that this dip isn’t low enough yet to entice more buying pressure.

Bitcoin Drops to Support

Santiment also reported that there has been an increase in selling at a loss among crypto holders. It used the MVRV (market-value-to-realized-value) metric, which indicates the vast majority of crypto assets are flashing under-bought signals across the sector.
“With markets seeming dull to traders, we’re continuing to see restless addresses emptying their wallets and selling at a loss.”
Glassnode noted that using the previous bull market peak as an anchor, Bitcoin price has fallen to the golden Fibonacci ratio of -61.8%. This is at $26,200, where prices had fallen to a few hours ago.
Since then, BTC has nudged up slightly to just below $26,500 at the time of writing but remains bearish in the short term.
Following weeks of consolidation and slow depreciation, the Bitcoin Fear and Greed Index has remained at neutral status. It is currently showing a value of 49 where it has been for the past fortnight.

Crypto Market Outlook

Crypto markets fell to a ten-week low in late trading on May 25, with total capitalization falling to $1.14 trillion. They have only recovered marginally during the Friday morning Asian trading session suggesting more consolidation could be ahead over the weekend.
Following a dip to $26,000, BTC prices have added half a percent on the day but remain sideways, hovering just above long-term support levels. A breakdown from here would find further support at around $25,000.
Ethereum prices fell to $1,770 yesterday but have since recovered to trade at $1,807 at the time of writing.
The only altcoins posting a measurable gain at the moment are XRP, MATIC, and LTC, each having gained 3% on the day.
The post Dip Buying Sentiment Slides as Bitcoin Drops to Long-Term Support appeared first on CryptoPotato.
View full text