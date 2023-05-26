Web3 Game Studio Pomerium Secures $20 Million in Angel Investment

Key Points:

Web3 game studio Pomerium announced receiving $20 million in angel investment from an undisclosed investor.

The funding will allow the company to expand its portfolio of blockchain-based games and drive innovation in Web3 games.

Pomerium plans to expand its services in the GameFi market in the coming years.

Pomerium, a Web3 game company, announced a $20 million angel investment from an unnamed investor. The funds will be used to extend the company’s portfolio of blockchain-based games and to foster innovation in the fast-expanding Web3 gaming market.

Kim, CEO of Pomerium, stated:

“It demonstrates a strong belief in our team, our vision, and the potential of blockchain-based gaming to revolutionise the gaming industry. With this investment, we can accelerate our development, attract top talent, and bring new and exciting games to our users.”

Pomerium, which was founded in February 2022, is said to be a Web3 multi-game platform focused on mobile gaming. The platform’s token currency aspires to build a long-term mobile gaming ecosystem. The company’s games provide customers a one-of-a-kind and immersive experience, as well as ownership and management over their in-game assets, such as NFTs and utility tokens. The Web3 company intends to extend its GameFi services in the future years.

The funds will allow the firm to accelerate its growth, acquire top personnel, and deliver new and engaging games to its user base. Pomerium is dedicated to driving the Web3 gaming industry forward by creating high-quality, unique, and engaging casual games that engage and fascinate gamers.

In the meanwhile, Pomerium has launched PMG (Pomerium Ecosystem Token) on the cryptocurrency market Bitget. The IPO, which took place on May 4, 2023, is a big step forward for the company as it attempts to increase its impact in the rapidly expanding blockchain gaming market.

Bitget, a Proof of Reserve (PoR) exchange, has also just created a $100 million Web3 fund to encourage innovative Web3 initiatives in Asia. The exchange said that it plans to hire 300 more employees for operations, compliance, research and development, and support departments.

