Ripple CEO Expects XRP Lawsuit Resolution Within a Few Weeks

In the latest interview, Brad Garlinghouse changed his statement over the XRP Lawsuit and noted that not more than a month will take to see the result.

Brad Garlinghouse is CEO of the San Francisco headquarters Fintech blockchain firm Ripple. Ripple provides cross-border payment services via XRP coin. XRP coin runs on XRP Ledger, backed by Ripple Labs. In Dec 2020, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) sued the Ripple executives & Ripple labs over potential federal securities laws violation.

On 25 May 2023, Ripple CEO appeared in an interview with Mukaya Panich, the CEO of SCB 10X. In the interview, he said that it will take only a few weeks to see the XRP Lawsuit’s resolution.

BREAKING #XRPCommunity : @bgarlinghouse expects a court case resolution in weeks and not months , following the recent court news regarding the Hinman emails! PS: feels like the interviewer is an XRP holder — XRPnewt (@XRPnewt) May 25, 2023

The main reason behind this big expectation is based upon a recent court order, in which a court judge rejected the SEC’s motion to hide William Hinman’s speech document over the Ethereum (ETH) coin.

So, that document will come in the public domain & Ripple defense lawyers will use that document to prove the nature of the XRP coin, as a non-security token.

Popular crypto attorney & XRP supporter John Deaton shared his opinion on this prediction and indirectly said that Garlinghouse is wrong with such predictions.

On behalf of myself, @attorneyjeremy1 and @FilanLaw, I simply say to @bgarlinghouse: good luck with that prediction. — John E Deaton (@JohnEDeaton1) May 25, 2023

Later Crypto Attorney tried to explain that he also doesn’t want more delay in this case to see resolution and also said that several predictions resulted in nothing.

Recently legal experts said that there is a chance that Ripple will fail to grab full victory in this case because in the initial phase, Ripple executives sold a huge amount of XRP tokens under a written contract & that XRP sale fell under the investment contract rule.

XRP coin price action

The current trade price of the XRP coin is $0.4677 & this trade price is 3% higher over the last 24 hours.