Litecoin Circulating Supply Surpasses 73 Million, As Halving Approaches

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Binance Tax
new
Free tax tool to calculate your crypto taxes
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
OTC Trading
Spot, Options, Algo Orders and more
Accept Crypto Payment
Allow your customers to pay with crypto
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
OTC Block Trading
RFQ and trade large spot orders
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH Staking
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Payments
Binance Card
Get up to 8% cashback when you spend at 90M merchants worldwide
Binance Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto with 0 fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Capital Connect
Connecting investors and investment managers
Feed
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Litecoin Circulating Supply Surpasses 73 Million, As Halving Approaches

Coinfomania - Lucky Ebosele
2023-05-26 03:45
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Popular cryptocurrency Litecoin (LTC) has reached a new milestone in its issuance and distribution. The crypto asset’s circulating supply has now surpassed 73 million, or 87% of its maximum supply of 84 million.
The latest achievement aligns with Litecoin’s proposed use case as a store of value, means of exchange, and investment vehicle in the rapidly evolving digital asset market. It also comes within 70 days to the Litecoin network, which is expected in early August.

Over 87% of LTC’s Max Supply Is Now in Circulation

Founded in 2011 by Charlie Lee, Litecoin is a decentralized peer-to-peer (P2P) digital currency that uses scrypt as a proof-of-work algorithm to enable fast and cheap transactions compared to Bitcoin (BTC).
The cryptocurrency has many similarities to BTC, including its halving mechanism, which reduces the block reward every four years, and its block time, which is 2.5 minutes instead of 10 minutes for BTC. However, Litecoin has also introduced some innovations, such as Segregated Witness (SegWit) and the Lightning Network, which enhance its scalability, privacy, and interoperability with other blockchains.
The current milestone of 73 million LTC in circulation means that over 87% of the total 84 million LTC that will ever exist have been mined. The remaining 11 million LTCs will be created over the next century as block rewards to miners who maintain the network’s security and integrity. This gradual emission schedule ensures that Litecoin’s inflation rate stays relatively low, predictable, and fair for all stakeholders. Following Litecoin’s upcoming halving, the number of coins issued per mined block would drop from 12.5 LTC to 6.25 LTC.

Significance of LTC’s Circulating Supply Milestone

The significance of the latest achievement goes beyond the numerical value. It shows that the cryptocurrency has established a solid network effect, community support, and market recognition as a legitimate and valuable digital asset.
The more LTC circulates, the more options users have to buy, sell, trade, or hold it, the more merchants and exchanges accept it as a payment method, and the more investors and institutions diversify their portfolios with it. Moreover, the scarcity of the cryptocurrency relative to its demand and utility can drive up its price and market capitalization, which currently stands at over $6 billion.
Meanwhile, the latest development comes as the Litecoin network has just processed its 160 millionth transaction, marking over 10 million transactions in the last six weeks.
The post Litecoin Circulating Supply Surpasses 73 Million, as Halving Approaches appeared first on Coinfomania.
View full text