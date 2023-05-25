Exchange
Bitpanda Secures Licensing Agreement With Coinbase As Part of Strategic Partnership

Cointelegraph - Judith BannermanQuist
2023-05-26 03:11
Vienna-based cryptocurrency investment company Bitpanda has finalized a licensing agreement with Coinbase, making Coinbase a liquidity provider for Bitpanda Technology Solutions.
We’re excited to announce that Bitpanda Technology Solutions is collaborating with another industry leader. With Bitpanda Tech, @coinbase will offer a regulated trading infrastructure to their clients like banks and financial institutions outside of the US.
— Bitpanda (@Bitpanda_global) May 25, 2023
According to the announcement, the collaboration between both entities will enable “Coinbase to offer one of the most scalable Investing-as-a-Service infrastructures to their institutional clients, such as banks and financial institutions outside of the United States.”
This strategic partnership will allow Coinbase to provide its institutional clients outside the U.S. with a fully regulated trading infrastructure. Additionally, as part of the agreement, Bitpanda will integrate Coinbase Exchange into its network of approved liquidity providers. This grants institutions the ability to leverage Bitpanda’s regulatory licenses and KYC-as-a-service to streamline their entry into the European market while maintaining their own brand identity.
Eric Demuth, the co-founder and co-CEO of Bitpanda, shared on Twitter that the deal was forged on the basis of a shared vision for the future of digital assets and a mutual commitment to trust, transparency and security.
From today @Bitpanda_global and @Coinbase are going to be partners. This deal was based around our shared vision for the future of digital assets, and our shared values of trust, transparency, and security. Exactly the type of collaboration our industry needs more of. @brian_armstrong 🤝
— Eric Demuth (@eric_demuth) May 25, 2023
Related: EU-based crypto exchange Bitpanda secures crypto license in Germany
In light of the regulatory challenges Coinbase continues to face in the U.S., the cryptocurrency exchange is making a bid to expand beyond the United States. On May 18, Coinbase launched a zero-trading-fee subscription service known as “Coinbase One,” with plans to roll it out across 35 countries.
Additionally, on May 2, Coinbase officially announced the introduction of the Coinbase International Exchange (CIE), a new institutional platform designed for crypto derivatives trading.
Magazine: Ripple, Visa join HK CBDC pilot, Huobi accusations, GameFi token up 300%: Asia Express
