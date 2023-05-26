Exchange
Brave, a Web3-Friendly Browser, Launches Video Calls, Leveraging NFTs and POAPs

Benzinga - Shiv Singh Juneja
2023-05-26 02:10
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.

Brave, the cutting-edge browser that champions privacy, is diving headfirst into the captivating world of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) by introducing an enthralling feature: token-gated video calls. Seamlessly integrated into its existing Brave Talk video service, this novel tool empowers hosts to wield the power of NFTs and POAPS, enabling them to control access to their calls in a whole new way. Imagine NFT projects engaging in delightful conversations with fellow token holders—it's a realm of possibilities brought to life by Brave.

Accessible to all premium subscribers of Brave Talk across various browsers equipped with any Web3 wallet, these token-gated video calls mark a revolutionary leap forward. As of now, the feature exclusively supports Ethereum-based NFTs, embracing the vibrant ecosystem flourishing on this blockchain.The audacious strides taken by Brave have not gone unnoticed, as the privacy-focused browser and search engine has impressively amassed over 50 million monthly active users. Further solidifying its commitment to innovation, Brave introduced support for Solana dapps on both iOS and Android versions earlier this year, expanding the realm of possibilities for its ever-growing user base.

While traditional video calling solutions like Zoom or Google Meet rely solely on password protection to control access, Brave's ingenious Web3 calls revolutionize the realm of user authentication and authorization. By leveraging the tradability and uniqueness (non-fungibility) of NFTs, Brave introduces a video calling system that mirrors real-life events—a digital realm where entry is granted to those possessing a virtual ticket. Token-gating serves as a pivotal breakthrough within Brave Talk, granting hosts the ability to utilize NFTs and POAPs as coveted passes to exclusive live events. For instance, communities can hold intimate members-only calls reserved solely for token holders. Visionary creators can reward their most dedicated fans, granting them exclusive access through token ownership. Furthermore, businesses can leverage the expansive NFT marketplaces to sell and resell tickets to a plethora of captivating events, fostering a dynamic and thriving ecosystem.

Brave's foray into the world of NFTs and token-gated video calls epitomizes their unwavering dedication to pushing the boundaries of innovation. Prepare to embark on a digital journey where art, technology, and human connection intertwine in remarkable ways, all made possible by the pioneering spirit of Brave.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

