New MATIC Addresses on Polygon Surges Amid Recent Developments

556 new MATIC addresses were generated on the Polygon network daily.

Glassnode data shows that the number of addresses has increased by 40% in the last year.

Increasing PoS use is indicative of a revolutionary change happening in the digital asset market. Polygon has been rather quiet this year, as discussions about Ethereum and layer 2s networks have dominated the field.

Recent data, however, shows that the daily rate of new addresses established on it has increased. On May 22nd, 556 new MATIC addresses were generated on the Polygon network everyday, according to statistics given by crypto expert and trader Ali Martinez. In February of 2021, we last saw this level.

Promising Statistics

Increasing interest and engagement from users in the Polygon ecosystem can be seen in the address count, which has been on a constant upward trend and has mainly withstood the price action of MATIC. In addition, the total number of addresses on the network rose to over 1.83k, up from just over 1.66k at the start of the year (an increase of 10.68%).

Glassnode data shows that the number of addresses has increased by about 40% in the last year. Recently, Polygon announced enhancements to zkEVM that would lower costs by around 20%. The change is made in the hopes of gaining new customers.

The network’s zkEVM statistics looked promising as well, with $14.26 million in TVL since its March debut, a 19.7 percent growth in unique addresses, and a 15 percent increase in deposits.

Polygon joined forces with Mastercard, a major US payment processor, and other Web3 and blockchain companies only last month. According to CMC, the price of MATIC is $0.884 and is up 2.38% in the last 24 hours.

