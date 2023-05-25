IoT Devices Can Now Connect to Both Helium Network and Amazon Sidewalk

The Helium Foundation has partnered with Oxit to create Oxtech Module, a product to connect Internet of Things (IoT) devices to both the decentralized wireless network, Helium, and Amazon Sidewalk.

Amazon Sidewalk is a new low-power, nationwide network that uses Amazon devices like the Echo smart speaker to create a series of mini mesh networks in order to allow for them to better communicate over long ranges.

The Oxtech Module aims to bring the two networks together to allow for greater connectivity that will benefit the IoT industry, according to the press release.

Sidewalk is predominantly concentrated in cities as users depend on the existence of enough Amazon devices to support the data – whereas Helium provides more macro, long range, large scale coverage.

“Our mission at the Helium Foundation has always been to democratize access to connectivity for all - but we can’t do it alone,” said Abhay Kumar, chief executive officer at the Helium Foundation.