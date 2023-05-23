Binance Launches New Range Bound Products

Binance has introduced a new batch of Range Bound products aimed at helping users potentially earn higher rewards during low market volatility. With updated Price Ranges and Settlement Dates, these latest offerings are set to attract investors seeking to capitalize on more stable market conditions.

Starting at 10:00 UTC on May 23, 2023, subscriptions for this new batch of Range Bound products will open following a first-come, first-served basis. As the exchange continues to develop innovative financial tools, Binance ensures that its users have a diverse set of options to optimize their profits in various market situations. However, customers should note that the availability of these products may vary depending on their region.