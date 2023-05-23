Binance to Support Network Upgrades for Fetch.ai (FET) and Terra Classic (LUNC)

Binance, a global cryptocurrency exchange, has announced its support of the network upgrades for the Fetch.ai (FET) and Terra Classic (LUNC) cryptocurrencies.

The FET network upgrade is scheduled for approximately May 23, 2023, at Fetch.ai block height of 11,235,813, with the suspension of FET deposits and withdrawals beginning approximately at 12:00 UTC on the same day. Meanwhile, the LUNC network upgrade is set to take place at Terra Classic block height of 12,902,400, with deposits and withdrawals of LUNC and USTC being suspended starting around 21:30 UTC on May 23, 2023.