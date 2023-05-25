MATIC Addresses on Polygon Explode to 2-Year Highs: Data

Growing PoS adoption reflects a glaring shift in the digital asset industry. While Ethereum and layer 2s networks have dominated substantial network activity conversation, Polygon has mostly kept a low profile this year.

However, the latest stats show an uptick in the number of new addresses created daily on it.

According to the data shared by crypto analyst and trader Ali Martinez, the number of new MATIC addresses created on the Polygon network daily on May 22nd stands at 556 addresses. This level was last seen in February 2021.

The address count has been on a consistent uptrend and has mostly defied the price action of MATIC, signifying increasing interest and participation of users in the Polygon ecosystem.

Moreover, the total number of all addresses on the network surged over 1.83k, representing a 10.68% increase from a little over 1.66k addresses as recorded at the beginning of the year.

According to Glassnode charts, the address count has grown by almost 40% over the past year.

Polygon recently announced optimizations to zkEVM which will reduce fees by roughly 20%. The move is expected to attract new users.

The network’s zkEVM stats also looked encouraging as it has already attracted $14.26 million in TVL since launching in March, while unique address increased by 19.7% and depositors surged by 15%.

Polygon, along with other Web3 and blokchain players, teamed up with US payment giant Mastercard last month.

