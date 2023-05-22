CZ: Bitcoin is an Opportunity for Traditional Finance Rather Than a Disruption

During a Binance Live AMA session on Bitcoin Pizza Day on May 22, Binance founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) shared his perspective on the future of Bitcoin and its potential impact on traditional finance. Contrary to the notion that Bitcoin could undermine conventional financial systems, CZ believes that Bitcoin and related technologies should be seen as an opportunity to innovate within existing institutions.

CZ encourages traditional finance to embrace blockchain technology, citing potential benefits such as reduced transfer fees, more cost-effective fundraising, and greater access to global investments for entrepreneurs worldwide. The integration of blockchain technology into the current financial landscape could drive significant improvements in efficiency and have far-reaching implications for global financial innovation.