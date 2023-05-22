CZ: Binance continues to work hard on crypto payment adoption

On May 22, Bitcoin Pizza Day, during a Binance Live AMA session, Binance founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) emphasized the importance of cryptocurrency payment adoption, highlighting the impact of Bitcoin on the global financial ecosystem. Bitcoin Pizza Day commemorates the first-ever Bitcoin transaction, in which an individual used 10,000 Bitcoins to purchase two pizzas. This milestone event paved the way for encrypted payments to enter the mainstream.

CZ explained that the growth of cryptocurrency payments spurred the development of solutions like the Bitcoin Lightning Network, improving transaction capabilities. To further promote crypto payment adoption, Binance has focused on introducing innovative use cases, such as the Binance Card. This card allows for seamless cryptocurrency payments using familiar credit card-like features and enables merchants to receive fiat currency.