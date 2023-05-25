Binance Futures to Delist USDⓈ-M 1000SHIBBUSD Perpetual Contract and Update Leverage & Margin Tiers

Binance Futures announced that it will close all positions and automatically settle the USDⓈ-M 1000SHIBBUSD Perpetual Contract at 09:00 UTC on June 1, 2023. Following the settlement, the contract will be delisted from the platform.

Furthermore, Binance Futures implements adjustments to the leverage and margin tiers for the USDⓈ-M 1000SHIBBUSD Perpetual Contract at 12:30 UTC on May 25, 2023. As a result of these changes, existing positions opened before the update will be affected. Users are strongly advised to modify their positions and leverage ahead of the update to avoid potential liquidations.