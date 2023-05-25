Binance Suspends Deposits for 10 Bridge Token Networks Pending Clarification From Multichain Team

Key Points:

Binance has announced the suspension of deposits for 10 bridge token networks, including POLS-BSC, ACH-BSC, BIFI-FTM, SUPER-BSC, AVA-ETH, SPELL-AVAXC, ALPACA-FTM, FTM-ETH, FARM-BSC, and DEXE-BSC.

The suspension is in effect until the Multichain team provides clarification, indicating the exchange's commitment to regulatory compliance and maintaining a secure trading environment. Deposits for the mentioned assets on other networks remain unaffected.

In a recent announcement on Twitter, leading cryptocurrency exchange Binance revealed that it will temporarily suspend deposits for ten bridge token networks.

The decision comes as the exchange awaits clarification from the Multichain team regarding these specific networks. While deposits for certain bridging token networks will be affected, Binance emphasized that deposits of the mentioned assets on other networks will remain open.

On May 25th, Binance took to Twitter to inform its users about the temporary suspension of deposits for several bridge token networks. The affected networks include POLS-BSC, ACH-BSC, BIFI-FTM, SUPER-BSC, AVA-ETH, SPELL-AVAXC, ALPACA-FTM, FTM-ETH, FARM-BSC, and DEXE-BSC. Binance made it clear that these suspensions are in place until further clarification is received from the Multichain team.

We'll be temporarily suspending deposits for the following bridged tokens-network while we await clarity from the Multichain team.POLS-BSCACH-BSCBIFI-FTMSUPER-BSCAVA-ETHSPELL-AVAXCALPACA-FTMFTM-ETHFARM-BSCDEXE-BSCDeposits of the above assets on other networks are… — Binance (@binance) May 25, 2023

DISCLAIMER: The Information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.