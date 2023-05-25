Bitcoin Holds $20K Realized Price As Analyst Eyes 'big Moves Coming'

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Binance Tax
new
Free tax tool to calculate your crypto taxes
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
OTC Trading
Spot, Options, Algo Orders and more
Accept Crypto Payment
Allow your customers to pay with crypto
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
OTC Block Trading
RFQ and trade large spot orders
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH Staking
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Payments
Binance Card
Get up to 8% cashback when you spend at 90M merchants worldwide
Binance Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto with 0 fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Capital Connect
Connecting investors and investment managers
Feed
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Bitcoin Holds $20K Realized Price As Analyst Eyes 'big Moves Coming'

Cointelegraph By William Suberg
2023-05-25 12:31
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Bitcoin (BTC) is at ten-week lows, but one longtime analyst is telling investors to ignore the “panic.”
In a Twitter update on May 25, Philip Swift, creator of data resource LookIntoBitcoin and co-founder of trading suite Decentrader, eyed a BTC price breakout still in progress.

Swift: "Bitcoin performing well and as expected"

Bitcoin has not traded this low since mid-March, data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView shows — and despite residing in a range just $4,000 wide since, cold feet are everywhere.
“A lot of panic in the market today,” Swift summarized.
BTC/USD is currently testing the mettle of key moving averages, as Cointelegraph reported, against a backdrop of traders’ downside targets extending to $25,000 and below.
Even Swift believes that Bitcoin could still return to as low as $20,000 in the coming months, despite remaining bullish on higher timeframes.
BTC/USD 1-day candle chart on Bitstamp. Source: TradingView
Nonetheless, when looking at realized price, the picture is clear when it comes to Bitcoin’s long-term strength.
“Zooming out, bitcoin is actually performing well and as expected for this stage of cycle. A clear BTC breakout above Realized Price,” he added.
Realized price refers to the aggregate price at which the BTC supply last moved. It currently sits at just above $20,000, according to LookIntoBitcoin.
An accompanying chart showed the cycles Swift refers to, these beginning each time spot price breaks above the realized price line. In each case, real BTC/USD upside kicked in 140 days afterward.
Bitcoin realized price annotated chart. Source: Philip Swift/ Twitter

"Big moves are coming"

Another glimmer of hope comes from trader activity this week.
As noted by Checkmate, lead on-chain analyst at Glassnode, market participants are increasingly showing signs of “exhaustion.”
Checkmate referenced the Sell-side Risk Ratio metric, which is now approaching its lowest-ever recorded levels.
Despite realized price lying far below spot, no one is interested in selling at current prices, he inferred, whether or not they are in profit on their particular investment.
“This usually occurs when sellers are exhausted on both sides, suggesting big moves are coming,” part of comments on May 24 read.
Sell-side risk was last this low in late 2015, at the beginning of Bitcoin’s run to its previous halving cycle’s all-time highs of $20,000 in December 2017.
Bitcoin Sell-side Risk Ratio chart. Source: Checkmate/ Twitter
This article does not contain investment advice or recommendations. Every investment and trading move involves risk, and readers should conduct their own research when making a decision.
View full text