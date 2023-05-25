Binance Enables Tether (USDT) Deposits and Withdrawals on Polkadot Network Following Successful Integration

Binance has announced the completion of its integration of Tether (USDT) on the Polkadot network, allowing users to deposit and withdraw USDT on Polkadot. Deposits and withdrawals are now available for users on the Polkadot network.

To access the deposit address for Tether (USDT), users are encouraged to check within the Deposit Crypto page. Additionally, users may refer to the details regarding Tether (USDT) on the Polkadot network in the link specified within the company's announcement.