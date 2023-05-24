copy link
create picture
more
Binance Aids US Law Enforcement in $4.4M Seizure Tied to North Korean Crime Networks
Binance News Team
2023-05-24 21:26
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
In a recent joint effort, Binance, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, proudly assisted US law enforcement in seizing $4.4 million and freezing accounts linked to organized crime groups in North Korea. This successful collaboration highlights the unwavering commitment of Binance and its law enforcement partners to combat crime on a global scale.
The Binance Investigations team and US law enforcement agencies worked together to uncover a network that leveraged cryptocurrency for laundering the proceeds of various criminal activities. By coordinating their efforts, these two entities have made significant strides in upholding the law and protecting innocent victims.
View full text