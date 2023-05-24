Binance Aids US Law Enforcement in $4.4M Seizure Tied to North Korean Crime Networks

In a recent joint effort, Binance, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, proudly assisted US law enforcement in seizing $4.4 million and freezing accounts linked to organized crime groups in North Korea. This successful collaboration highlights the unwavering commitment of Binance and its law enforcement partners to combat crime on a global scale.

The Binance Investigations team and US law enforcement agencies worked together to uncover a network that leveraged cryptocurrency for laundering the proceeds of various criminal activities. By coordinating their efforts, these two entities have made significant strides in upholding the law and protecting innocent victims.