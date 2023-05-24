China Central Television's Coverage of Cryptocurrency Market Spurs Buzz

China Central Television (CCTV) recently broadcasted a segment on cryptocurrencies on May 23, highlighting its adoption in Hong Kong. According to the segment, the Hong Kong regulators have made the necessary preparations for the trading of virtual assets in the region. They will start accepting applications from virtual asset trading platforms soon.

The segment's broadcast has fueled widespread excitement and conversation among Chinese-speaking communities, with Binance CEO, CZ, tweeted his positive reaction to the news.



