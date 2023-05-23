Web3-Friendly Browser Brave Introduces NFT-Gated Video Calls

Web3-integrated browser Brave is embracing non-fungible tokens (NFTs) by introducing token-gated video calls into its user experience.

The new tool, added on to its existing Brave Talk video service, allows hosts to use NFTs and POAPS to manage access to calls. According to Brave, the feature could be used by NFT projects to chat with other holders.

We’re excited to introduce a Web3 calls option for Brave Talk! Brave Talk Web3 calls allow hosts to use NFTs and POAPs to token-gate access.For example, communities could hold calls just for people who own an NFT from a particular collection. pic.twitter.com/MU4Zt3TyTP — Brave Software (@brave) May 23, 2023

The calls are available to all Brave Talk users with a premium subscription on any browser with any Web3 wallet. The feature is only compatible with Ethereum-based NFTs for now.

"In the future, hosts can grant access based on specific token balances or previous ownership of a token or send crypto to participants," the company tweeted.

NFTs can also be used by hosts to "configure avatars, assign moderator permissions, and more." When combined with Brave’s browser-native Brave Wallet, the tools "create the first-ever fully integrated Web3 live event platform, combining browser, wallet and video," the company wrote in a blog post.

The privacy-focused browser and search engine has surpassed 50 million monthly active users. In February, the company introduced support for Solana dapps on iOS and Android versions of Brave.