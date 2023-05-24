Axie Infinity Now Allow Users to Forge Unique and Customizable PFP Avatar

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Binance Tax
new
Free tax tool to calculate your crypto taxes
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
OTC Trading
Spot, Options, Algo Orders and more
Accept Crypto Payment
Allow your customers to pay with crypto
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
OTC Block Trading
RFQ and trade large spot orders
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH Staking
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Capital Connect
Connecting investors and investment managers
Feed
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Axie Infinity Now Allow Users to Forge Unique and Customizable PFP Avatar

CoinCu - Harold
2023-05-24 12:58
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Key Points:
  • Axie Infinity announced the launch of Axie Avatar Forge, which is a standardized and scalable way to issue digital identity certificates for users.
  • Lunacians can now use their Axie on the Axie APP to create unique and customizable PFP avatars.
The blockchain game Axie Infinity has announced the debut of Axie Avatar Forge, which is a standardized and scalable means to give digital identity certificates to players.
Lunacians may now use their axies to create unique and personalized avatars on App.axie.
1/ The Axie Avatar Forge is LIVE! Every army, every nation, needs a standardized and scalable way of issuing identification to its citizens.This is ours. | https://t.co/dSLbPiFXZv pic.twitter.com/3TBgzuxjB0
— Axie Infinity | #AxieOrigins, #AxieHomeland (@AxieInfinity) May 24, 2023
Axie Avatar Forge includes features that allow users to diversify their profile.
To begin, users may choose from a palette of 20 backdrop colors, including translucent, for their PNG or GIF. This enables matching their axie to a personal or business identity in either the digital or physical domains simpler than before. They can also zoom out to display your axie’s whole body or zoom in on its face. They now have more influence over their digital identity than ever before, thanks to Avatar Forge.
Users may use elements from the Axie Avatar Forge to build full animated scenarios, or they can freeze the frame of an axie in the midst of an action, such as halfway through a backflip.
While creating their avatar, users may additionally turn axie accessories on or off using the Axie Avatar Forge.
In addition, the team will commemorate the debut of the Axie Avatar Forge with a community challenge. Respond to the announcement tweet with an avatar from the Axie Avatar Maker. The best five responses in terms of overall likes will each get one Japanese axie. The competition will be open until June 7.
Sky Mavis has announced that Axie Infinity: Origins is now accessible on the Apple App Store, although for a limited number of countries, as Coincu previously reported. Sky Games’ long-term goal is to capitalize on the popularity of Axie Infinity Classic in 2021 by delivering a better gaming experience that does not need users to acquire NFTs and is available via conventional app stores.
Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Mexico, Venezuela, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Vietnam are among the countries involved in the launch, with a concentration on Latin America and parts of Southeast Asia.
DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.
View full text