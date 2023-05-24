Axie Infinity Now Allow Users to Forge Unique and Customizable PFP Avatar

Key Points:

Axie Infinity announced the launch of Axie Avatar Forge, which is a standardized and scalable way to issue digital identity certificates for users.

Lunacians can now use their Axie on the Axie APP to create unique and customizable PFP avatars.

The blockchain game Axie Infinity has announced the debut of Axie Avatar Forge, which is a standardized and scalable means to give digital identity certificates to players.

Lunacians may now use their axies to create unique and personalized avatars on App.axie.

1/ The Axie Avatar Forge is LIVE! Every army, every nation, needs a standardized and scalable way of issuing identification to its citizens.This is ours. | https://t.co/dSLbPiFXZv pic.twitter.com/3TBgzuxjB0 — Axie Infinity | #AxieOrigins, #AxieHomeland (@AxieInfinity) May 24, 2023

Axie Avatar Forge includes features that allow users to diversify their profile.

To begin, users may choose from a palette of 20 backdrop colors, including translucent, for their PNG or GIF. This enables matching their axie to a personal or business identity in either the digital or physical domains simpler than before. They can also zoom out to display your axie’s whole body or zoom in on its face. They now have more influence over their digital identity than ever before, thanks to Avatar Forge.

Users may use elements from the Axie Avatar Forge to build full animated scenarios, or they can freeze the frame of an axie in the midst of an action, such as halfway through a backflip.

While creating their avatar, users may additionally turn axie accessories on or off using the Axie Avatar Forge.

In addition, the team will commemorate the debut of the Axie Avatar Forge with a community challenge. Respond to the announcement tweet with an avatar from the Axie Avatar Maker. The best five responses in terms of overall likes will each get one Japanese axie. The competition will be open until June 7.

Sky Mavis has announced that Axie Infinity: Origins is now accessible on the Apple App Store, although for a limited number of countries, as Coincu previously reported. Sky Games’ long-term goal is to capitalize on the popularity of Axie Infinity Classic in 2021 by delivering a better gaming experience that does not need users to acquire NFTs and is available via conventional app stores.

Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Mexico, Venezuela, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Vietnam are among the countries involved in the launch, with a concentration on Latin America and parts of Southeast Asia.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.