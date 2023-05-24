copy link
Binance Market Update (2023-05-24)
Binance
2023-05-24 09:30
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.12T, down by -1.61% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $26,613 and $27,386 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $26,786, down by -1.86%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include ARPA, KEY, and DF, up by 38%, 29%, and 11%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Digital Yuan: Chinese CBDC Set to Revolutionize Securities Market
- Bitcoin Surpasses Solana to Become Second Most Popular NFT Blockchain
- Num Finance Raises $1.5M, Will Expand Stablecoins in Latin America, Middle East
- EU Banks Could Access Stablecoins More Easily Under Leaked Plans
- Bitcoin Jumps to Key Price Resistance As Hong Kong Opens Crypto Trading for Retail Investors
- Hong Kong Securities Regulator to Accept License Applications for Crypto Exchanges Starting June 1
Market movers:
- ETH: $1818.59 (-1.97%)
- BNB: $308.7 (-1.56%)
- XRP: $0.4549 (-1.45%)
- ADA: $0.3686 (-0.30%)
- DOGE: $0.07129 (-2.44%)
- MATIC: $0.8715 (-1.15%)
- SOL: $19.54 (-1.36%)
- TRX: $0.07737 (-0.91%)
- LTC: $86.71 (-5.61%)
- DOT: $5.307 (-1.34%)
Top gainers on Binance:
