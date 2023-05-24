Fear and Greed Index daily update

Today’s Fear & Greed Index is 50, the level is Neutral.

According to Alternative.me, the Crypto Fear and Greed Index stands at 50 (noon, UTC+0), landing in the “neutral” segment. This signifies a neutral level of optimism among the majority of cryptocurrency investors.

Compared to yesterday, the level of Greed has remained stable at 50, with no change. Throughout last week, the index remained unchanged at 50, indicating a stable level of greed.