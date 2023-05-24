IoTeX Introduced Alchemy Pay’s on and Off Ramp on Its Platform

The Alchemy Pay team announced via a Medium post on Tuesday that IoTeX has launched the Alchemy Pay On and Off Ramp solutions on its platform. By leveraging Alchemy Pay’s plugin, developers and dApps on IoTeX can seamlessly integrate the on and off-ramp functionality, enabling users from across the globe to easily buy and sell cryptocurrencies using their preferred payment methods and local fiat currencies. As part of this collaboration, users will have the ability to directly purchase IoTeX’s native currency, $IOTX, with fiat on Alchemy Pay’s ramp page.

Alchemy Pay is a payment system focused on retail transactions at the Point-of-Sale and peer-to-peer remittance. Users can make payments in fiat, stablecoins and other cryptocurrencies on traditional payment systems. Alchemy Pay’s ACH token is down by 3% in the last 24 hours and currently trades at $0.02824.

IoTeX's mission is to be a privacy-centric blockchain managing the entire information lifecycle of an Internet of Things (IoT) network, including data collection, transport, storage, and utilization. IOTX is down by 2% so far today and is currently trading at $0.02262.