MoonDAO Integrates Chainlink VRF on Ethereum

Chainlink announced via Twitter on Tuesday that MoonDAO, which is focused on creating a self-governing settlement on the Moon, has integrated Chainlink VRF on the Ethereum mainnet. In order to select the winners for a Zero-Gravity flight in a transparent manner, MoonDAO needed access to a tamper-proof and verifiable source of randomness.

This marks the second occasion that MoonDAO has used Chainlink VRF, having successfully used the provably fair RNG to select a lucky winner to travel to space. Chainlink VRF generates both a random number and cryptographic proof off-chain, then delivers both on-chain, where the cryptographic proof is verified on-chain prior to the acceptance of the random number by the consuming application, the team added.

Chainlink Network (LINK) aims to provide tamper-proof inputs and outputs of data for smart contracts on any blockchain. LINK is down by 3% over the past 24 hours and is trading at $6.367 at press time.