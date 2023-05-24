ETH Can Be a Security and a Commodity: Former CFTC Commissioner

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Binance Tax
new
Free tax tool to calculate your crypto taxes
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
OTC Trading
Spot, Options, Algo Orders and more
Accept Crypto Payment
Allow your customers to pay with crypto
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
OTC Block Trading
RFQ and trade large spot orders
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH Staking
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Capital Connect
Connecting investors and investment managers
Feed
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

ETH Can Be a Security and a Commodity: Former CFTC Commissioner

Cointelegraph By TOM MITCHELHILL
2023-05-24 10:41
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Ethereum’s native Ether (ETH) token may be both a commodity and a security, the former commissioner of the United States Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has claimed.
Speaking on a May 23 episode of Laura Shin’s Unchained podcast, Dan Berkovitz, who is also the former general counsel at the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said it’s legally possible for ETH to fall under the jurisdiction of both regulatory agencies.
The ongoing confusion over Ether’s legal status stems in large part from conflicting statements from the CFTC and the SEC. Over the course of the last six months, the CFTC has repeatedly called Ether, along with a number of other cryptocurrencies, a commodity.
Meanwhile, the Gary Gensler-led SEC hasn’t explicitly provided Ether with a designated legal category. Gensler said at an oversight hearing in April that everything but Bitcoin (BTC) should be deemed a security and has refused to further elaborate.
While the claim that Ether could be simultaneously a security and commodity may strike many as a contradiction, Berkovitz said due to the overlapping legal definitions of commodities and securities it’s possible for an asset to be classified as both.
“The law is clear. Something can actually be both a commodity and a security.”
Berkovitz explained the confusion arises because commodities aren’t purely physical items like “wheat” or “oats” and that anything that falls under the purview of a “futures contract” can technically be defined as a commodity. This explains why the term “futures” is a part of the name of the CFTC itself.
Alternatively, Berkovtiz said that a security, which is defined by the Securities Act and the Exchange Act — and includes things like notes and investment contracts — can also be the subject of a futures contract which then places it under the purview of the CFTC as well.
The CFTC’s main regulatory purview captures the regulation of futures and swaps on commodities while the SEC solely regulates securities. However, if something is a commodity in the eyes of the CFTC as well as a security under the SEC’s definition, it’s entirely possible for both regulatory bodies to have jurisdiction over it.
On the podcast, Collin Lloyd, a partner at multinational law firm Sullivan & Cromwell took aim at the SEC’s claim that everything excluding Bitcoin should be designated a “security” status under federal securities law.
“I don’t see anything in the case law that tells me that some string of digits that operates on a blockchain can natively just be a security,” said Lloyd.
“It’s kind of a weird question to be asking, ‘Is this digital asset a security or not?’ I think you should be asking, ‘Is this digital asset being sold as part of a securities transaction?’ That depends on the facts and circumstances.”
Notably, Sullivan & Cromwell is currently working on the FTX bankruptcy case and was hired by Coinbase on April 29 to aid the crypto exchange in its battle over opaque regulation with the SEC.
View full text