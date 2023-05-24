Ledger Delays Plans for Controversial “Recover” Service, Announces Open-Source Roadmap

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Binance Tax
new
Free tax tool to calculate your crypto taxes
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
OTC Trading
Spot, Options, Algo Orders and more
Accept Crypto Payment
Allow your customers to pay with crypto
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
OTC Block Trading
RFQ and trade large spot orders
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH Staking
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Capital Connect
Connecting investors and investment managers
Feed
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Ledger Delays Plans for Controversial “Recover” Service, Announces Open-Source Roadmap

CryptoPotato - Andrew Throuvalas
2023-05-24 11:18
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Crypto hardware wallet provider Ledger will delay plans to launch its private key recovery service after receiving major backlash following its announcement last week.
The controversy – which rose questions about the safety and trustworthiness of Ledger devices more broadly – has inspired the company to accelerate its open-sourcing roadmap.

Ledger’s Apology

Ledger CEO Pascal Gauthier began by issuing a public apology letter on Tuesday for the way Ledger’s “Recover” service was initially communicated to the public.
“Our unintentional communication mistake took everyone by surprise and affected our customers’ ability to accurately understand Ledger Recover,” said Gauthier. “We never meant to surprise you.”
Ledger Recover, announced last week, is an upcoming paid subscription service for Ledger Nano X users that gives them a way to recover their crypto in case they lose both their device and paper-backup seed phrase. At a technical level, it involves breaking up a user’s private key into three encrypted “shards”, and storing each shard with Ledger, Coincover, and another third party.
The service was widely criticized for exposing that Ledger could potentially take users’ private keys from their devices with a malicious firmware update. Concerns swelled later that week when Ledger Support claimed (in a now-deleted tweet) that customers have always “trusted” Ledger not to release such malicious code “whether you knew it or not.”
In a podcast episode of What Bitcoin Did posted on Monday, Gauthier also stated that Ledger’s custodians could be forced to forfeit a customer’s private key shards if subpoenaed by a government.
Ledger CEO, Pascal Gauthier, explains that Ledger Recover would give the state the ability to recover your #Bitcoin private keys in the event of a subpoena. pic.twitter.com/KWaXcgtMqr
— The ₿itcoin Therapist (@TheBTCTherapist) May 22, 2023
Ledger still plans to go forward with a “clarified version” of Ledger Recover in the future, which will answer most of the community’s expressed “sticking points.”
“The main concerns that you expressed are around transparency, censorship resistance, and security,” said Gauthier. “I think we’ve done a good job to address all of your concerns.”

The Open-Source Roadmap

Ledger CTO Charles Guillemet detailed how the company would open-source more of its software going forward as a commitment to maximal transparency. “Open-source” code refers to code that is publicly viewable and verifiable.
The firm recently open-sourced its cryptography library, and will soon release its Ledger Recover whitepaper, allowing anyone to “audit the cryptographic protocols and enable people to build their own shards backup provider.”
Ledger plans to “gradually” open source most of its operating system, but still cannot fully open-source its firmware due to IP agreements with the manufacturers of its smartcard chips, which fend off hostile attackers with physical access to the device.
“Open sourcing has always been at the core of our roadmap, and recent events emphasize the importance of accelerating our initiative to bring greater verifiability to everything we do at Ledger,” concluded the CTO.
The post Ledger Delays Plans for Controversial “Recover” Service, Announces Open-Source Roadmap appeared first on CryptoPotato.
View full text