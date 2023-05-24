Digital Yuan: Chinese CBDC Set to Revolutionize Securities Market

The central bank digital currency (CBDC) can be purchased with digital yuan at financial service providers in China, a new development for the nation’s CBDC.

According to the Chinese media outlet Securities Times, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) has officially approved the first application scenario for the digital yuan in the securities market.

The Chinese securities industry is regulated by the CSRC. The CBDC’s decision means that Chinese investors will soon be able to purchase into public funds as well as purchase other financial products using the CBDC. Now investors can make eCNY-powered investments through their smartphones. While Beijing has not yet set a date for a full rollout of this new function of the CBDC, a user pilot may soon begin.

Securities traders and investors will be able to eventually choose the CBDC as a payment option in their trading apps. Insiders can benefit from several advantages when using digital yuan, the regulator said. For instance, they will be able to place orders 24/7, outside normal trading hours. Digital yuan-powered securities trades and fund investments would be fully traceable, the CSRC said.

Meanwhile, according to another Chinese media outlet, Chengdu science park has introduced digital RMB employee badges that can be used to get into elevators and open gates and doors at the park as well as make payments in the park. In addition to the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, one of the largest state-owned commercial banks in China, the initiative was launched in conjunction with the bank.

Some universities in the pilot zone are now also accepting the digital yuan as a replacement for paper bills in every aspect of students’ lives, according to reports. Students can prove their identity and access buildings using the digital yuan wallet.

