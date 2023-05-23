Layer-1 Manta Network to Launch Privacy-Focused Soulbound Token ZkSBT

Key Points:

The Layer-1 blockchain Manta Network running has partnered with the rollup-based scaling solution Linea to launch a privacy-centric soulbound token (zkSBT).

Starting today, users will be able to mint new zkSBT through Manta Network’s NPO platform.

These zkSBTs will provide users with a decentralized, trustless, and private means for validating their true identity and preventing any information or data leakage linked to their on-chain conduct.

🚀 New Partnership with @LineaBuild Starting today, Linea Voyage participants will be able to mint a series of Linea zkPioneer zkSBTs through the @MantaNetwork NPO. The zkPioneer Series is a collection of privacy-enhanced zkSBTs that allows users to verify their participation in various Linea Voyage campaigns on @Galxe. Mint Your zkPioneers: — Manta Network (@MantaNetwork) May 23, 2023

Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of Ethereum, was the first to propose Souldbound Tokens. They work similarly to NFTs, except that they cannot be exchanged and are linked to the identification of a person or organization. These might be used for medical records or certifications as well.

The revolutionary tokens will employ Linea’s zkPioneer, as well as a unique Manta invention called Proof Key, to allow any Web2 or Web3 application to validate a user’s information without connecting to a wallet.

Manta Network is a layer 1 blockchain built on Polkadot’s Substrate framework. Manta Network’s vision is to create a privacy smart contract platform, to achieve that, the project uses zk-SNARK to provide anonymity, high throughput, and cross-chain interoperability.

Currently, Manta Network is the only anonymous DeFi product that is compatible with all asset classes, including stablecoins, and provides security using cryptography instead of hardware.

Compared to public blockchains that also adopt Zero-Knowledge Proof (ZKP) technology like Findora, Manta Network can support multiple cross-chain assets in Polkadot’s ecosystem. At the same time, Manta Network also reduces repetitive work in the evolution of Polkadot’s consensus layer ecology.

