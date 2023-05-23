Layer-1 Manta Network to Launch Privacy-Focused Soulbound Token ZkSBT

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Binance Tax
new
Free tax tool to calculate your crypto taxes
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
OTC Trading
Spot, Options, Algo Orders and more
Accept Crypto Payment
Allow your customers to pay with crypto
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
OTC Block Trading
RFQ and trade large spot orders
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH Staking
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Capital Connect
Connecting investors and investment managers
Feed
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Layer-1 Manta Network to Launch Privacy-Focused Soulbound Token ZkSBT

CoinCu - Harold
2023-05-24 02:00
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Key Points:
  • The Layer-1 blockchain Manta Network running has partnered with the rollup-based scaling solution Linea to launch a privacy-centric soulbound token (zkSBT).
  • Starting today, users will be able to mint new zkSBT through Manta Network’s NPO platform.
  • These zkSBTs will provide users with a decentralized, trustless, and private means for validating their true identity and preventing any information or data leakage linked to their on-chain conduct.
Manta Network, a Layer-1 blockchain built on Polkadot, has teamed with Linea, a rollup-based scaling solution, to introduce a privacy-focused soul-bound coin (zkSBT).
Users may now create new zkSBT using Manta Network’s NFT Private Offerings (NPO) platform as long as they complete one of two Linea NFT campaigns.
🚀 New Partnership with @LineaBuild
Starting today, Linea Voyage participants will be able to mint a series of Linea zkPioneer zkSBTs through the @MantaNetwork NPO. The zkPioneer Series is a collection of privacy-enhanced zkSBTs that allows users to verify their participation in various Linea Voyage campaigns on @Galxe.
Mint Your zkPioneers:
— Manta Network (@MantaNetwork) May 23, 2023
Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of Ethereum, was the first to propose Souldbound Tokens. They work similarly to NFTs, except that they cannot be exchanged and are linked to the identification of a person or organization. These might be used for medical records or certifications as well.
These zkSBTs will provide users with a decentralized, trustless, and private mechanism to authenticate their true identities while preventing any information or data leakage regarding their on-chain behavior.
The revolutionary tokens will employ Linea’s zkPioneer, as well as a unique Manta invention called Proof Key, to allow any Web2 or Web3 application to validate a user’s information without connecting to a wallet.
Manta Network is a layer 1 blockchain built on Polkadot’s Substrate framework. Manta Network’s vision is to create a privacy smart contract platform, to achieve that, the project uses zk-SNARK to provide anonymity, high throughput, and cross-chain interoperability.
Currently, Manta Network is the only anonymous DeFi product that is compatible with all asset classes, including stablecoins, and provides security using cryptography instead of hardware.
Compared to public blockchains that also adopt Zero-Knowledge Proof (ZKP) technology like Findora, Manta Network can support multiple cross-chain assets in Polkadot’s ecosystem. At the same time, Manta Network also reduces repetitive work in the evolution of Polkadot’s consensus layer ecology.
DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.
Join us to keep track of news: https://linktr.ee/coincu
Harold
Coincu News
View full text