Feed
NFTrade Partners With Rarimo to Offer Multi-Chain Payments

TheTokenist - Tim Fries
2023-05-24 01:45
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Neither the author, Tim Fries, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions.
On Tuesday, the non-fungible token marketplace NFTrade and cross-chain protocol Rarimo announced a partnership allowing customers to make multi-chain payments. According to the announcement thread, users will be able to purchase NFTs across Ethereum, Polygon, Avalanche, and the BNB Chain.

Rarimo and NFTrade Hope to Enable Users to Purchase NFTs Across All Chains

According to a Twitter thread posted on May 23rd, Rarimo, a cross-chain messaging protocol partnered with NFTrade, a non-fungible token marketplace. The partnership aims to enable users to purchase NFTs on any blockchain using any cryptocurrency.
Get ready to buy NFTs with ANY crypto on any chain
Want an NFT on Ethereum, but only have AVAX on Avalanche?
@NFTradeOfficial's Rarimo integration makes it the FIRST-EVER marketplace to support multi-chain payments with ERC20 tokens
— Rarimo (@Rarimo_protocol) May 23, 2023
In the current phase, the offering connects and enables payments across Ethereum, Avalanche, BNB chain, and Avalanche. Similarly, the selection of usable tokens is also limited to AVAX, BNB, MATIC, ETH, and USDC.
Both companies promised that more updates and expansion to additional chains will be arriving soon. In its blog post on the development, NFTrade described the partnership as “a giant leap towards continuing to create a truly user-centric marketplace.”

Is Multi-Chain Functionality the New Standard For NFT Marketplaces?

Recent months have seen an upsurge in multi-chain functionality on various NFT marketplaces. The development was precipitated by the growing popularity of non-fungible tokens as well as by the fact that they became spread across hundreds of marketplaces and numerous blockchains.
The trend has been most noticeable with the rise of NFT aggregators whose trading volume has, by the end of 2022, surpassed $1.9 billion. So far, Blur has perhaps had the most staggering rise in popularity as it managed to come to rival OpenSea, one of the largest non-fungible token marketplaces, mere months after being launched.
Magic Eden is another NFT platform that has been aggressively pursuing a multi-chain expansion. Within a single month this year, it announced it has expanded both to Ethereum and Bitcoin.
Finance is changing. Learn how, with Five Minute Finance. A weekly newsletter that covers the big trends in FinTech and Decentralized Finance. Try it out (for free) Awesome You’ve subscribed. You’re well on your way to being in the know.
Are you excited about the prospects of purchasing any NFT on any chain using any cryptocurrency? Let us know in the comments below.
The post NFTrade Partners With Rarimo to Offer Multi-Chain Payments appeared first on Tokenist.
View full text