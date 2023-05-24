Solana First Layer 1 Blockchain to Incorporate AI Via ChatGPT

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Binance Tax
new
Free tax tool to calculate your crypto taxes
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
OTC Trading
Spot, Options, Algo Orders and more
Accept Crypto Payment
Allow your customers to pay with crypto
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
OTC Block Trading
RFQ and trade large spot orders
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH Staking
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Capital Connect
Connecting investors and investment managers
Feed
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Solana First Layer 1 Blockchain to Incorporate AI Via ChatGPT

CryptoNews - Sarah Jansen
2023-05-24 02:10
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
The Solana Foundation announced the Solana blockchain integrated artificial intelligence (AI) via the ChatGPT plugin.

Integration available for download

Solana, the first Layer 1 blockchain to incorporate the ChatGPT plugin, has made the integration available for download on Github.
Developed by Solana Labs, this integration serves as a reference point, demonstrating the potential of AI in enhancing the development of Solana’s data, protocols, computing infrastructure, and DeFi projects.
You might also like: Defendants in $18m fraud lawsuit argue SEC lacks authority over crypto
The plugin offers various functionalities, including the ability to purchase NFTs, execute token transfers, examine transactions, analyze public account data, and search for NFT collections based on floor prices.
“Every developer building consumer-oriented apps should be thinking about how their app is going to be interacted with through an AI model because this is a new paradigm for telling computers what to do.”
Anayoly Yakovenko, co-founder and Solana Labs CEO.
The platform is known for its speed and minimal costs, so it provides an environment for AI development.
Solana’s characteristics have contributed to its growing prominence as a hub for AI activities, and also other forms of development, like web3.

AI is here to stay

Its press release also revealed an increase in funding for its AI-focused strategic grants program.
Originally set at $1 million, the program now offers up to $10 million, aiming to incentivize the exploration of use cases involving machine learning models interacting with Solana protocols in a secure way.
With 50 applications already received for the rolling grants program, both new and existing projects are invited to apply for this program.
Alongside the grants program, the Solana Foundation has initiated a three-month-long accelerator program specifically made for university students. This program received an overwhelming response, with numerous project proposals and contributions submitted.
The announcement comes days after OpenAI entered the App world with ChatGPT on May 19, sending AI-based crypto tokens like Render (RNDR) skyrocketing in price.
Read more: Crypto ATMs provider settles with Connecticut Banking recovering $86k for customers
View full text