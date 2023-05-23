CBDCs on the Horizon: the Current State of CBDC Initiatives Around the World

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Binance Tax
new
Free tax tool to calculate your crypto taxes
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
OTC Trading
Spot, Options, Algo Orders and more
Accept Crypto Payment
Allow your customers to pay with crypto
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
OTC Block Trading
RFQ and trade large spot orders
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH Staking
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Capital Connect
Connecting investors and investment managers
Feed
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

CBDCs on the Horizon: the Current State of CBDC Initiatives Around the World

Cointelegraph By Cointelegraph Research
2023-05-23 16:14
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) have long been a topic of contested discussion, having often been met with a predominantly negative response in the crypto community. However, despite the skepticism, CBDCs undeniably serve as a significant use case for blockchain technology.
BDCs distributed through blockchain technology can provide cheaper, faster and possibly more accessible transactions than traditional banking systems, while also possessing the potential to more effectively counter illegal financial activity, including money laundering. Still, whether these benefits are worth the increased control by governments over citizens’ finances and the risks of system failure when central banks make mistakes is an open question for debate.
Cointelegraph Research maintains its CBDC Database in order to provide an up-to-date overview of the worldwide state of CBDC projects, gathering all the available data on the existing initiatives in this field.

Overall view

The number of existing CBDC projects has increased significantly over the past few years. Currently, over 100 countries are exploring the topic of CBDCs, and while approximately half of them are still in the stage of research and development, there are 39 countries that have either pilot, proof-of-concept or launched CBDC initiatives.
Source: Cointelegraph Research CBDC Database
Particularly interesting is the process of CBDC discussion in countries where financial freedom is a topic of constant debate, such as the United States and Canada, especially given that many conservative politicians have strongly criticized or even prohibited the introduction of CBDCs.
In particular, Florida has already banned the usage of a potential U.S. CBDC in the state, while a whole group of states — including Alabama, Louisiana, North Carolina and Texas — have expressed opposition to the introduction of a CBDC in the United States.

Global initiatives

Contrary to that, countries like the United Arab Emirates, China and India seem to recognize the advantages of CBDCs in the field of international transactions and have launched their pilot projects, which are already showing results. For example, India’s digital rupee pilot, launched by the Reserve Bank of India, has attracted 50,000 individuals and 5,000 merchant users. If successfully implemented at the level of international trade settlements, these projects can quickly transfer to wholesale and retail use, seriously affecting the global financial and banking systems.
The development of CBDC technology is also facilitated by the active participation of the private sector. In particular, R3, Bitt Inc., IBM and Ripple play major roles in shaping the CBDC technology landscape, as they are listed as key partners in over 30 different projects in this field. For instance, Ripple recently announced its participation in the development of a digital currency for Montenegro, as well as the potential issuance of shares of tokenized real estate assets for retail use of Hong Kong’s digital Hong Kong dollar.
Source: Cointelegraph Research CBDC database
Finally, there are countries under severe sanctions pressure that see CBDCs as a potential instrument for circumventing restrictions. The inability to work with most international banks and payment systems makes the prospect of using blockchain for international financial settlements more attractive than ever. Both Russia and Iran are actively developing CBDC projects and exploring the prospect of creating a gold-backed stablecoin.
Overall, judging by the current environment in the field of CBDCs, it is most likely that further development in this area will depend on the world’s major economies, as most smaller countries are hesitant about introducing CBDCs. However, despite the hesitancy of many countries, there are also outliers to this trend, with some smaller nations already actively pursuing the implementation of CBDCs. Detailed information about them, along with comprehensive data on CBDC development across the globe, can be accessed in the Cointelegraph Research CBDC Database.
The opinions expressed in this article are for general informational purposes only and are not intended to provide specific advice or recommendations for any individual or on any specific security or investment product.
View full text